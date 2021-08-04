Elvin Troy Hines
GLADEWATER Funeral services for Elvin Troy Hines, 72, of Gladewater will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater, with burial to follow at Gladewater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mr. Hines passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, in at his residence in Gladewater.
Mr. Hines was born December 17, 1948 in Duncan, Oklahoma to the late Troy Kenneth Hines and Jessie Robert Johnson. Elvin is a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Army. Upon returning home, he worked as a driver for Halliburton Services. Elvin married Brenda Williams in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 8, 1972. Elvin will not soon be forgotten by all the family and friends he leaves behind.
Elvin is survived by his wife, Brenda Williams Hines; son-in-law, Lynn Chasteen of Longview; brothers, Loyd and wife Haydee Brown of Oklahoma City, OK, Barney and wife Debbie Hines of Edmond, OK, and Fred and wife Kim Hines of Marlow, OK; sisters, Janice Compton of Anderson, SC, Maiden and husband Robert Wakefield of Oklahoma City, OK, and Bonnie and husband Rick Shield of Lawton, OK; three grandchildren, Cheyenne Johnson and Husband, Preston of Tyler, Caleb Chasteen of Chandler, AZ, and Moriah Chasteen of Mt Vernon.
Elvin is preceded in death by his parents; son, Dustin Hines; daughter, Bonnie Chasteen, and brother, Harold Brown.
Pallbearers will include: Rick Smiles, Caleb Chasteen, Steve Turner, Jeff Turner, Preston Johnson, and Lynn Chasteen.
