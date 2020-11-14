Elvyn Utz
LONGVIEW — Services for Elvyn Utz, 81, of Longview will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Utz passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Longview. He was born November 20, 1938 in Tyler to J. Elvyn and Ethel Priddy Utz.
Elyvn was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church. He graduated from Tyler High School. He held the position of Owner with Fairview Nursery and Utz Horticultural Services.
Elyvn was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey David Utz. He is survived by his loving family including his wife Shirley; his children, Amy Fouse and husband Doug, Byron Utz and wife Ronda, Carrie Potter and husband Cameron; grandchildren, Alden, Ali, J.E Utz, and Chloe Fouse.
Pallbearers will be Alden Utz, Keith Bailey, Craig Hogan, James Utz, Charles Utz and James Rakestraw. Honorary pallbearers will be Sonrisers Sunday School Class.
