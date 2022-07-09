Elwin Harris
ORE CITY — Funeral services for Elwin Harris, 75, of Ore City, will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Ore City Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Ore City Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. There will be a time of visitation Saturday July 9, 2022 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Ore City Church of Christ.
Junior Elwin Harris was born July 18, 1946 in Jenkins, Texas to Audie V (Bo). and Vennie (Mama) Rea Irvin Harris. He was an avid gardener, cook, fisherman, camper, and loved spending time with his family and friends. Elwin was a member of Ore City Church of Christ for many years. He retired from Eastman Chemical as a supervisor, after thirty seven years.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Audie V (Bo) and Vennie (Mama) Rea Harris; parents-in-law, Jennings and Ruby Scoggins; one sister, Geneva Honea; and his favorite companion Prince.
Elwin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mrs. Virginia Ruth Harris of Ore City; two children: daughter, Tammy and husband Jeff Ferguson, of Arlington; son, Michael and wife Martha Harris, of Houston; three granddaughters: Maddison Runfola of Arlington, Amber Harris of Houston, and Natasha Ferguson of Arlington; two great-grandkids, Bates and Emma Wallace; four brothers/sisters; sister, Merle Bell of Gilmer; sister, Debbie and husband Steve Hart of Diana; brother, Gene and wife Kay Harris of Dangerfield; brother, Tracy Harris of Ore City and his beloved travel buddy Mindy. Above are listed just some of the family God chose for him, but he will always be in the hearts and minds of the family he chose who will all miss him dearly.
