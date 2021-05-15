Ema Jane Lynn
WHITE OAK — Celebration of Life services for Ema Jane Lynn, 82, of White Oak will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater with Reverend David Hampton officiating. Burial will follow services at the New White Oak Cemetery in White Oak.
Ema Jane Lynn, lovingly known to many as Miss Jane left her worldly home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 surrounded by her family. Jane was born September 21, 1938 in Yantis, TX to Maynard & Louis Gilbreath. She graduated from Yantis High School in 1956. After graduating she moved to Tyler to attend school that is where she met the love of her life William “Hugh” Lynn. Jane & Hugh married on January 30, 1959. They settled in White Oak to raise their growing family. Jane spent the majority of her years pursuing her true passion of caring for children as owner & operator of The Mulberry Bush Daycare Center, after retiring she continued that calling by working for Gladewater ISD as an aide for the children at Truman W. Smith Hospital and then working at Kilgore First Baptist Child Development Center where she rocked and loved the infants. Jane was known for her amazing cooking and her hospitality that she extended to all she encountered. Her kind spirit could be seen the moment you meet her. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was the center of her world and she found great joy in spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, embroidery and word puzzles.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and son Terry Wayne
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years William Hugh Lynn, sons Robert Lynn and wife Lesa, Tracy Lynn and wife Janie, Jeff Lynn, Stewart Lynn and wife Tonya. Brother and sister in law Dewayne and Joanie Gilbreath. Grandchildren Jon Lynn and wife Hali, Spenser Lynn, Shandee Adamson and husband Dane, Ryan Lynn, Rebecca Lynn and Grace Lynn. Great grandchildren Sara Lynn, Elijah Lynn and Dax Adamson as well as many loving family and friends.
The family would like to thank her caregiver Angela & the staff at Lifecare Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care during Jane’s final days.
