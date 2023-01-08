Emily Jane Johnson
LONGVIEW — Emily Jane Johnson was born into a humble Corsicana cotton mill family in the summer of 1940. She was the middle child of the family with older brother John and younger sister Martha. She spent hours in the garage with her loving, mechanic father John Bird. She handed him tools and he handed her God’s wisdom in his unique and joyful way. Her dear mother Alsie inspired her to sit down at the piano and begin to play. Only God knew those black and white keys would one day give birth to her life’s greatest adventure. At the age of 11, Emily thoughtfully said “Yes Jesus, you can have my heart”. She meant it and never took her eyes off Jesus – never! Her last will and testament proudly states “my most prized worldly possession I leave behind is any witness and influence I may have had for the Lord Jesus Christ”. Can you say that my friend? She graduated as salutatorian of her La Vega High School class at the age of 16. She studied English and Education at Baylor University and graduated early with her B.A. degree.
Something from Heaven happened about that time. A handsome, young evangelist came to preach at Emily Jane’s church, and there she was, with her skillful hands on the black and white keys. It was a whirlwind romance as Laney Johnson won her hand in Holy Matrimony.
The pitter-patter of little feet soon followed their 1960 Labor Day wedding, Alan and Les completely foiled the romance with their shenanigans. Her battle cry was “Don’t throw the ball in the house!”. Then came little Glenn at 3 yrs. old, what great joy he brought her! Isaiah 61 expresses that ashes will be exchanged for beauty. From the rubble of great despair, little cousin Glenn became beloved son and loving brother. She chose him forever.
First Baptist in Throckmorton and North Temple Baptist in Oak Cliff were training grounds for the focused Kingdom-building couple. Then beloved Mobberly Baptist Church called them to the piney woods in 1970 and together they answered the call. For thirty-eight beautiful years they loved Mobberly together. The season may be finished but the memories, love and influence will last forever.
Mrs. Emily loved participating in the Mobberly ministries including Kids Choir, Youth Choir, Adult Choir, Ladies Ensemble, Handbells, Women’s Bible Study, Young Married Sunday School and Young at Heart. From the youngest to oldest, latest to greatest, she loved us all. She led in Evangelism Explosion, Prayer Ministry and was mentor and counselor to hundreds. Behind every great Man of God is a help mate from Heaven who believes in him, inspires him and activates his greatness. Most knew her as Mrs. Emily but I believe she was most proud to be Mrs. Laney Johnson.
Her grandkids Sweet Ashley Lane and Hunter Boy became her world as she embraced being Nonnie, her favorite title. Sweet Ashley was her princess and Nonnie was Ashley’s hero, they were best friends. They shared a heartbeat and hairdresser. Easter outfits and theater costumes came hot off of Nonnie’s sewing machine. Sweet Ashley and her Nonnie enjoyed lots of special shopping trips and adventures together. Nonnie and Papa read the Bible and adventure books at night to their special treasures. They will love them forever to the moon and back again! Nonnie always made sure the grandkids had special shoes for school. Most importantly, she taught them to love Jesus. Hunter writes: “She would listen with ears of gold, hearing stories and tales untold, of glorious battles and hearts keeping time in choirs of young and old. She shook hands with thousands, then memorized their fingerprints at the end of the aisle of the sanctuary, and out the door to the world again. Before they’d go, she’d pray, wash the pain away. “Dear Lord, bless my friend who knocks at your door. Give her your grace today.” Has she prayed for you? God is answering.
Mrs. Emily stood on the promises of God through Jeremiah: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
Paul cuts us to the heart in I Corinthians 13:5 when he states: “Love doesn’t seek its own”. That’s Mrs. Emily’s life: selfless! From the very streets of Heaven this morning, she is all about Jesus and all about others. If she were sitting down with you today, she would surely ask: “Do you know Jesus? Have you taken Him into your heart and followed Him with your life? My friend, would you like to make that choice today? Maybe you have been away from Jesus for awhile? That’s ok, you’re here now. Jesus isn’t mad at you, He just misses you. He is ready to welcome you home dear friend.” Mrs. Emily will be celebrating you. Will you come Home today?
Left to tell her story are her loving husband of 62 years Dr. Laney Johnson, children Alan (Cindy), Les and Glenn, grandkids Ashley and Hunter, sister Martha (Joe) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great grandkids and a lifetime of wonderful, loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated at: Treasure Church, P.O. Box 14, White Oak, TX 75693, www. treasurepeople.org/giving
