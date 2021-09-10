Emma Bowlden
LONGVIEW — Emma Mae Gibson Palmer Bowlden, 81, of Longview passed away Tuesday September 7, 2021. Emma Mae was born to the late Arthur “Dick” Gibson and Ermine Etta McKinley on June 21, 1940, in Marshall, Texas. Upon graduating from Marshall High School, she went on to raise a beautiful family, own and operate a dairy farm and Palmer’s Grocery. Emma Mae was a loving mother, aunt and “Nana” to many. She loved to travel, garden, go dancing at the Gold Hall in Hallsville and was her grandchildren’s biggest fan. Emma Mae cherished her family above all things, and always made sure to express her love and pray for them daily. She was a strong and faithful Christian, who attended church at the Trails Inn Cowboy Church located in Hallsville, Texas.
Emma Mae was preceded in death by her parents, sister Alpha Fay Tyler; brother Resse Burton Gibson; brother-in-law James Earl Mizell and daughters Jacquelyn Palmer and Theresa Kay Summer.
She is survived by husband Lyle Bowlden; daughters Anita Bridges and Lora Allen; son Gene “Bubba” Palmer Jr; sisters Etta Rae Mizell, Kathryn Gibson and June Annette Gardner; brother Arthur Lee Gibson and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trails Inn Cowboy Church Harrison County located at 1361 FM 450, Hallsville, Texas on Saturday September 11, 2021, visitation to begin at 3pm with services to follow at 4pm.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
