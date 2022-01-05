Emma Jewel Allred
GILMER — Mrs. Emma Jewel Morrison Allred, age 93, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, in McKinney, Texas. Emma was born on April 20, 1928, in Shallowater, Texas to the late Charley and Jewel Bradford Morrison. Emma received her BS in Applied Arts from Texas Tech University in 1950 and a M. of Ed. at the University of Houston in 1953. Emma’s first teaching position was in Galena Park, Tx. While teaching, Emma met and married Royce Allred in 1954. They moved to New Mexico and Emma taught in both Albuquerque and Roswell before returning to Texas. She taught in the Deer Park ISD and was able to follow her dream of becoming a Librarian. In the mid 1970’s, the family moved to Gilmer, Texas and Emma continued her work as an Educator/Librarian in the Harmony ISD. Emma was a member of Little Mound Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Gilmer. After retiring in 1989 from over 13 years of being a Librarian and 38 years as an Educator, Emma continued to keep active. She loved volunteering in the community, especially the Upshur County Senior Center, Upshur County Historical Museum, Retired Teachers Association, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and the library of her church. She spent her later years at the Colonial Village in Longview before moving to The Legend of McKinney. Emma enjoyed the annual Morrison family reunions, attending church, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, playing dominoes, card games, and her family. Emma was a caring sister, devoted wife, loving mother/grandmother/great-grandmother, and friend to all who were fortunate to have known her. If you knew Emma, you loved her immediately. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Royce Carroll Allred (1975); siblings, Tom Morrison, Lewis Morrison, CT Morrison, Alice Boltz, Kenneth Morrison, JB Morrison, Earl Morrison and Alvin Morrison. She is survived by her son, Wes Allred and wife Julie of McKinney, Tx.; daughter, Carol Luce of Gilmer, Tx.; sister, Chris Houser of Willcox, Az.; grandchildren, Michelle Luce, Michael Luce, Kate Allred and Royce Allred; great-grandchildren, Grant, Reese, Alex, Emma, Caleb, Logan and Rhylan. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer, with Bro. Charles Johnson officiating, followed by interment at East Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.
