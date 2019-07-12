Emma Nell Freedman

Mrs. Freedman was born on August 5, 1935 in Roscoe, TX, to Charles C. and Velia Coppedge. She was a teacher in Deer Park ISD for many years. Her accomplishments include Teacher of the Year in Deer Park; Past President of the Ore City Garden Club and Ore City AARP Chapter; Past Board Member of the Upshur County Museum and Rangerettes Forever. Preceding her in death is her husband, Richard. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Nellson and Melissa Burns, David and Billie Jo Burns; brother, Conrad Coppedge; sister, Judy Markham; and grandchildren, Jack and Katherine Burns.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 12, at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.