https://www.gofundme.com/f/erik-wooten-funerary.
spotlight
Erika Maureen Wooten
Erika Maureen Wooten
Erika Maureen Wooten, age 27 passed away from a horseback riding accident on Friday, August 2, 2019, at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen, TX. She was born on May 31, 1992, in Covington, LA to Pamela (Ferguson) and Erik Hedegaard-Schou. Erik remarried Jeannie M. Bollinger of Houston, TX in 2000. She was a 2010 graduate of Katy Taylor High School, Katy, TX and Stephen F. Austin, Nacogdoches, TX in 2013. Erika was married to Austin James Wooten on March 12, 2016, at Stone Ranch in Murchison, TX. She worked as an environmental scientist for Sphere3 Environmental in Longview, TX and most recently at Whitetail Environmental in Killeen, TX where they had recently moved. Erika excelled as an air quality specialist even though her education, training, and passion was equine science. Erika was proud of her accomplishments. She was a member of the Katy Taylor High School Band, a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as well the Valley Lodge Trail Ride Association. She won numerous awards for skills as an expert English rider and hunter jumper. Her passion was for all animals, large and small. She is survived by her two horses, Champ and Lola; her three dogs, Apollo, Durango and Odin; her two cats Ruger and Loki, and; her four snakes and one lizard. Erika was a free spirit, loving and intelligent. She was not showy nor boastful. She loved life and especially her husband Austin and her father, Erik. She is survived by her husband, Austin; her father, Erik Hedegaard-Schou; stepmother, Jeannie Bollinger; mother, Pamela Hedegaard-Schou; grandfather Benjamin R. Ferguson; brother, Conor Hedegaard-Schou; stepsister, Dylan Bollinger Blatter (Daniel) as well as a niece and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family, friends, and others are invited to the LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 5000 W. Harrison Road, Longview, TX. 1 PM Visitation to reminisce, grieve, and support each other followed by a 2 PM service then a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set-up for memorial contributions
https://www.gofundme.com/f/erik-wooten-funerary.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/erik-wooten-funerary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.