Erin Harvey
LONGVIEW — Erin Leigh Harvey was born December 16, 1983 in Carlsbad NM to Rick Harvey and Angela (Duarte) Harvey. Erin passed away February 28, 2022 at Texas Health Harris Methodist in Ft. Worth.
Erin was preceded in death by her daughter Lyric’s father, Brian Andre Walker, grandparents James and Doloros Harvey and Ken Richardson, aunt Robin Colteaux, and uncle Michael Duarte.
Erin was a loving mother and is survived by her children, Lyric Andrea Walker and London Loyd Price.
Also surviving are parents Rick and Kristi Harvey, Michael and Angela Colteaux, sisters Jill (Todd) Giles, Kourtney (Dakota) McClain, Alicia Brooke (Dylan) Johnston, brothers Ryan (Rebecca) Harvey, Jonathan (Jackie) Colteaux, aunts Vicki (Daniel) Galindo, Cheryl (Abe) Williams, uncle David Colteaux, grandmothers Rosemary Richardson and Neta Colteaux, London’s father Cody Price, and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins, and dear friends.
Erin was nothing short of a firecracker but had a big heart and was fiercely loyal to those she cared about. The stars will shine a little less brightly now but she will always be in our hearts. Sleep well sweet girl.
A memorial service for Erin will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 11 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Longview.
