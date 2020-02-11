Erma J. ’Pop’ Fagan
LONGVIEW,TX — The Celebration Life of Erma J. ‘Pop’ Fagan 83 will be held Wednesday at 1:30 PM at Growing Valley Baptist Church, with Rev. H. C. Rockmore and Dr. Kelvin Lynch officiating.
And She Will Rest Until The Redeemer Returns Grace Hill Cemetery, Longview, Tx.
She will forever be in the hearts of Sherri Fagan Lewis and Kevin Fagan, Grandchildren, Sister, Brothers, Grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews and host of other relatives, friends.
Statesman viewing Today 1:30 pm until 8:pm at Bigham

