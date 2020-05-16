Erna Garrett Williams
GILMER — Funeral services for Erna Garrett Williams, 94, of Gilmer, Tx are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Dr. Ray Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Park. She was born October 14, 1925 in Pittsburg, Texas, to Archie Dean Garrett and Essie Ray Gilham Garrett and walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of her Savior, May 14, 2020.
Erna married E. Glen Williams on September 10, 1947. She was a legal secretary for Frito Lay for 21 years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 75 years; the Roadtrek International Club; and the FLARE Club. Erna was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband E. Glen Williams; daughter and son in law, Carol and Johnny Wiler; step daughter, Glenda Williams; grandsons, Scott W. Wiler and wife, Marilyn, and Darran Wiler; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Stephanie Carol Wiler; and great grandson, Wesley Trenton Wiler.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Traditions Health Care, 4362 Hwy. 259 N., Longview, Tx 75605.
