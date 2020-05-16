Erna Garrett Williams

Erna married E. Glen Williams on September 10, 1947. She was a legal secretary for Frito Lay for 21 years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 75 years; the Roadtrek International Club; and the FLARE Club. Erna was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband E. Glen Williams; daughter and son in law, Carol and Johnny Wiler; step daughter, Glenda Williams; grandsons, Scott W. Wiler and wife, Marilyn, and Darran Wiler; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Stephanie Carol Wiler; and great grandson, Wesley Trenton Wiler.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Traditions Health Care, 4362 Hwy. 259 N., Longview, Tx 75605.
