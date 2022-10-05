Ernest Aills
GILMER — Ernie Aills, 60, of Gilmer, passed away on October 1, 2022 in Midland, Texas at Midland Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 18, 1962 in Gladewater, Texas. Ernie was raised by the late William “Bubba” Davis and Mary (Ferguson) Davis in the Union Grove community, where he attended school as well. On November 7, 1981, Ernie married the love of his life, Tami Sheridan, in Union Grove. Ernie worked his entire career in the oil field industry as a wire line operator, working at the time of his passing for Vaughn Energy Services. Ernie loved to deer hunt as well as time spent camping. His family, especially his grandchildren, were first and foremost for Ernie. He loved spending time and being able to do anything to support his family. Ernie was one who would do anything he could to help you out. He is survived by his beloved wife, Tami Aills; daughters, Crystal and her husband, Jeff, Merritt and Megan Williams; grandchildren, Anthony Merritt, Brandon Merritt, Malik Williams, Kara Williams and Kaelyn Williams; brothers, David (Mary) Aills and Faron (Laurie) Ails; step-brother, Donald Wayne Davis and brother-in-law, Richard “Tiny” Park, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, William “Bubba” and Mary Davis, his infant son, Christopher Daniel Aills, and his sister, Mary Jayne Park. Funeral services for Ernie will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same location. Following the services, interment will take place at Gladewater Memorial Park Cemetery.
