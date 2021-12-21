Ernest Hilton Muntz
LONGVIEW — Ernest Hilton Muntz was born Oct. 7, 1941 to James and Lois Muntz. He departed Dec. 16, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Left behind to cherish his memories are his daughter Christy(John), 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, Brother Bethel(Edna), Sister Kathy(Jerry), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Church at Gum Springs Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.