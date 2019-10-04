spotlight
Ernest Hodge
Ernest Hodge
WHITE OAK — Funeral Services for Bro. Ernest Hodge, 91, of White Oak, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in Gladewater with Pastor Jim Withers, Bro. Roger Carr and Pastor Troy Hollingsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery in Linden, Texas. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Bro. Hodge passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Longview.
He touched countless lives during his 60+ years of ministry and his legacy of love for the Lord will live on through all those he touched. Bro. Hodge is preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings and wives Faye Byrd Hodge and Linda Nichols Hodge.
