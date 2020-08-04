Ernie L. Roney

Mr. Roney was born October 23, 1932 in Winkler County, Texas to Clyde and Jewel Roney and he died Friday, July 31,2020 in Kilgore. Mr. Roney was a member of First Baptist Church of Liberty City. He was known as a jack of all trades, but his computer knowledge surpassed them all. He enjoyed working on and building computers and had worked for most of the large computer technology companies through the years. He also built many homes through the years in the many paces they had lived and his friends and family would comment “Hey there’s a red brick house with white trim”, Ernie must have built that one.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kenneth Roney; his brother, Glen Roney; and 2 great grandsons, Zach Escobar and Camden Pool.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Roney; daughter, Debbie Rhea of Trinity, TX; son, James E. Roney and wife, Cathy Sue of Overton; and daughter, Laura Gossett and husband, Howard and LaDonna Fress all of Henderson and daughter-in-law, Suzy Roney of Abilene, TX; sister-in-law, Rita K. Roney, niece, Elaine Bready and nephew, Stephen Roney. 12 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Hospice Plus for all their care and support during these trying times.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.