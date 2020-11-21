Essie Mae McGrew
LONGVIEW — Essie Mae Mobley McGrew was born to George & Nolah Mobley on June 25, 1934 in a railcar with the help of a midwife in Moreauville, Louisiana and passed away peacefully in Longview, Texas on November 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held for Essie at a later date. Being the daughter of a railroad repair supervisor, Essie grew up living all over the state of Louisiana. Having a twin sister, Lessie, they enjoyed each other’s company and special relationship not only as a child, but throughout her life. Anytime they got together, giggling and flat out laughter was soon to follow. She was proud of her Louisiana heritage and bragged every chance she got. She loved to cook, sew, read, teach, and sing. Essie was a feisty little lady. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, Mamaw, sister and friend. Essie was a faithful member of Mobberly Baptist Church for the past 17 years and loved her small group. During her adult life she had been an active member of the choirs of 1st Baptist Minden, LA; Pineville Park Baptist, Pineville LA, 1st Baptist Nacogdoches, TX, and 1st Baptist Poteau, OK. While in Minden, LA and Poteau, OK she entered many of the Parish/County Fair Contests in the sweets division and Blue Ribbons were often brought home. During later years, she was known by many for her homemade breads and cinnamon rolls. How a person can focus on sweets and maintain her weight will always be a mystery. Essie went back to college as an adult and earned her BS in Childhood Education. She taught in Nacogdoches TX, Poteau OK and retired from Mt Enterprise School district after serving as a kindergarten teacher for about 20-25 years. In addition to her parents, Essie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McGrew; daughter, Coleen McGrew; daughter, Robin McGrew; sisters, Sybil Mobley Bookout, Ethelene Mobley Dansby and Geraldine Mobley McCoy. Survivors include her son, Lauren E. McGrew and wife Deb of Longview; daughter, Dana McGrew of Dexter, MO; grandchildren (great-grandchildren), Todd & April McGrew (Annabelle, Austin, & Asher) of Aubrey TX, Josh & Courtny McGrew (Rebekah & Timothy) of Point TX, Linda & Justin Owen (Tristan & Caelyn) of Jackson MO, sister Lessie Mobley Vallery of Dry Prong, LA and nieces and nephews too many to mention located all over Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida.
