Estelle Owens Day
HUGHES SPRINGS — On March 16th, 2021 Estelle Barton Owens Day, went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of Roscoe Barton and Ila Shaddix Barton, born August 18, 1927 in Cass County, Texas. She was married to James Durwood (Shang) Owens and together, they raised two children, Horace Allen Owens and Barbara Gail Owens Edwards. Estelle was a homemaker and seamstress.
After the death of her first husband, she married Bud Day who worked for Coca-Cola as a delivery driver. Estelle loved to fish and raise her grandkids. As the family matriarch, she will surely be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JD (Shang) Owens; daughter, Barbara Gail Edwards; husband, Bud Day; her parents; brothers, Elbert T. Barton, Dewey Barton, Vernon Barton, Charlie Barton; and sisters, Reba Barrett, Peggy Oliver, and Velma Smith.
Estelle is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Horace Allen and Patricia Owens; grandchildren, Rodney and Beverly Owens, Bryan and Tiffany Owens, James Edwards and April, and John Edwards; great-grandchildren, Allen Owens, Stephanie Wise, Trey Edwards, Tristan Edwards, and Tyler Edwards, Cody Owens, Ryan and Joe Bohn, and Weston Whiteside; great great-grandchildren, Harley Wise, Kira Wise, and Garrett Wise.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Hughes Springs Missionary Baptist Church of a charity of your choice in Estelle’s name.
