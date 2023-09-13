Esther Kissner Laufer

She is the widow of Hyman Laufer. They married June 15, 1941, and were together for fifty-nine years until Hyman’s passing on November 4, 2000. They lived in Kilgore, Texas until 1994 when they moved to Dallas. He was a teacher; she was a very busy volunteer. They were both members of Temple Beth Shalom in Kilgore, Texas, Temple Emanu-El in Longview, Texas, and Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, Texas.
Esther is survived by her children Madeline Hartman (Jack), Martha McDonald (Richard) and Larry Laufer, M.D. (Rose Lyn). Additionally, she has four grandchildren (Mindy Bloom, David Hartman, Amy Conger and Susan Miller) and six great-grandchildren.
Esther was a substitute teacher and library assistant at Kilgore High School for many years.
She has lived in Presbyterian Village North in Dallas, Texas, since 1994.
Private graveside services for Esther will be held at Shearith Israel Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Contributions in her memory are suggested to the Presbyterian Village North Foundation, Faith Presbyterian Hospice, Temple Emanu-El of Dallas, or Jewish Family Service.
