Ethel Durrett Nichols
LONE STAR — Services for Ethel Durrett Nichols, 87 of Lone Star will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Ore City Church of Christ with Johnny Coleman officiating. Burial will be in the Daingerfield Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
Ethel was born on January 23, 1932 in Dallas to Herbert D. and Louise Anderson Jones. She died on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
She was a member of Ore City Church of Christ and worked in sales for J. B. Whites, Beall’s and Dillard’s.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, husband D. W. Wendell Durrett, son Douglas W. “Doug” Durrett, sister Betty Oubre, son-in-law Calvin Pardue, step daughter Alita Ann Nichols and brother-in-law Edward Hardwick.
Survived by her husband Charles E. “Nick” Nichols of Lone Star; daughter Judith “Judy” Pardue of Daingerfield; sons Keith W. Durrett and wife Cheryl of Daingerfield, Terry L. Durrett and wife Pam of Lebanon, Tenn.; step children Sherry Coleman and husband Johnny of Ore City, Charles E. “ Chuck” Nichols and wife Mindy of Ore City, Andrew “Andy” Nichols and wife Katie of Longview; sister Gwen Hardwick of Spring; 7 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6 till 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
