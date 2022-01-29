Ethel Mae Dotson
TYLER — Funeral Services for Ethel Mae Dotson, 73, of Tyler, Texas, will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Ethel was born June 23, 1948, to Andrew C. and Era Alline Burnett Dunn in Edinburgh, Texas, and passed from this life January 27, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Ethel married Rudy Eli Dotson, June 7, 1968, in Mt. Vernon, Texas. She was a member of Patton Lane Church of Christ.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rudy Dotson; sons, Jeremy Dotson and his wife, Linda, Robert Dotson, and Sean Dotson and his wife, Sarah; brother, Charles Dunn; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great- grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Dunn.
Pallbearers are Kenneth Dotson, Joseph Dotson, Joshua Dotson, Cameron Dotson, Brian Rogers, Brian Dunn, and Steve Haddox.
Please visit Ethel’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.