Eugene Allen Jones
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Mr. Eugene Allen Jones, 51, of Longview, TX will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Longview, TX. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00 A.M.-12 Noon at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Eugene was born to the Rev. LA and Mary L. Jones on March 2, 1969 in Lompoc, California. He departed this earthly life for a life of glory with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020. Eugene began his education with the Lompoc Unified School District. He graduated with honors in his senior class. He graduated in 1987 from the Lompoc Unified School District. He then furthered his education by going to the University of California at Riverside. He graduated from there in 1992 within the top 5 of his class. Eugene was a Boy Scout member and reached the highest rank you could receive in 1986 as an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed helping the other boys achieve their ranks. Eugene was a member of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Lompoc, California. He worked in several positions. He enjoyed Sunday School. He would sometimes teach the class. He received his Certificate of Ordination as a Deacon from Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church on January 11, 1997. He became a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church after moving to Texas in 1996. He loved the Lord with all of his heart. Eugene is preceded in death by his great-grand parents- Eugene and Emma Turner, Allie and Ella Calico, and Luby and Annie Calico; grandparents- Hosea and Ithema Jones, A.W. and Armie D. Calico; uncle- James Calico (big brother); aunts- Dorothy Turner and Mae Calico Kelly; nephews- Jared Thibodeaux, Tory Fuller, and Robert Gabriel Calico. He leaves to cherish his love and memories: his parents- Rev. LA and Mary L. Jones; brother- Treyvone James DeMonte Calico Walters; eight uncles and aunts- Williams Calico, Sr. of Kilgore, Alice (Jerald) Thibodeaux of Garland, Sherrion (Raymond) Fuller of Dallas, Robert Calico of Kilgore, Sandy Calico of Longview, Rosemary(Hermann)Hopson of Baytown, LaJoyce (Harold) Thompson of Longview, Allen (Mapplelean) Calico of Dallas, Mary Lee Ates of Liberty City, and Jeanetta Sindell of Desoto; great aunt- Eddie Page; cousins- William Jr., Steven, Sandra, Wayne, Jaclyn, Rayland, Theresa, Niesha, Christy, Robert Craig, James Christopher, Robert Jr, Deann, Bridget, Tracey, Ronnie, Eddie, Roslund, Hillary, Hermann Charles, Christopher, Whitney, Cory, and Briauna LaQuinta; special 2nd cousins- Juliana, Joshua, Aubree, Shatoria, Hailey (God-daughter), Cotoria, Amaya, Carmann, Ethan, Evan, Tayla, Steven, Greenlee, Zakenzie, JaBeverly, Onnesity, Felice, Lloyd, Tianna, Cassidy, Robert, Kevondrick, JaCorbin, Janilla, Kerry, Michael, Shadria, Keethon, Amiyah, Raelin, Quavis, Adeja, Chelsea, Kekoa, Rhaine, Ron’niyah, Raven, Leina, Adelyn, Tyson, Ashton, Chris, D’Karious, Darion, Da’Marcus, Da’Marious, Journee, and Kori; special friends- Erick and Kenneth; and a host of other relatives and friends.
