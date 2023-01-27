Eugene and Jean Langford
LONGVIEW — They were a quintessential couple - impossible to separate because they were two halves of the same circle; Gene and Jean they were. They brought smiles, laughter, beauty, and dancing to any occasion.
In 1964 they settled in Longview where they launched their careers and raised two sons, Jim and Bob. They developed lifelong friends first at First Baptist Church of Longview and then (and till the end), First United Methodist Church of Longview. The Henry Foster class at FUMC provided Gene a late-in-life opportunity to teach and preach which was his calling since his earliest years in DeBerry, TX. For Jean, Henry Foster offered a warm community of friends united in faith and sprinkled with amazing parties and travel adventures.
When family members were asked about their most heartwarming memories, tops on the list were watching them dance, Jean’s fabulous desserts, Gene’s funny jokes and stories, Jean’s natural eye for beauty, and Gene’s eloquent prayers.
Reverend Dr. Eugene Preston Langford 4/17/27 to 2/24/22
Mrs. Jean Marie Dawkins Langford 10/8/29 to 12/19/22
