Eugene “Gene” Dale Younger
LONGVIEW — Eugene (Gene) Dale Younger was born on November 26, 1932 in Spring Hill, Texas. Gene departed this life on March 24, 2022 at the age 89. He was a baptized believer in Jesus Christ.
Gene served in the US Army during the Korean War with time spent in Germany. He worked for International Harvester followed by many years as a mechanic and foreman for Texas Eastman Company. His leadership and work ethic earned him the nickname of ‘Cap’. Gene was an expert mechanic and loved working on cars. Later in life, he enjoyed building custom computers. Gene had a passion for learning new things. He also had a big heart for animals, especially his cats. He was an avid organic gardener and loved to work in the yard. Gene and Gail especially enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren. Gene gave the best hugs, had a snarky sense of humor, and an awesome laugh.
Gene’s loved ones who remain behind to treasure and share all the memories include his wife, Gail Younger, his sons Larry Dale Younger (Paul Collett), David Eugene Younger (Julie), Matthew Gene Younger (Ruth), stepsons Gregory Alan Kaster (Karen), Terrence Paul Kaster (Angel), John Brent Kaster (Anne), stepdaughter Rhonda Michelle Hudgins, his 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Harkett and Alice Agnes Younger, and brothers Jimmy Delano Younger and Joe Daniel Younger. Gene is survived by his siblings Colleen Barbara (Royden Alexander), Doyle McGee Younger, Patricia Anne Younger, Ernest Harkett Younger (Margaret), Frances Carol (Jerry Gooch), other relatives and many cherished friends.
The family welcomes guests for visitation at Rader Funeral Home on Monday, March 28, 2022, 4-6 pm.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 am. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.