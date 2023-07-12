Eugene Posey
WHITE OAK — Services for Mr. Eugene Posey, 90, of White Oak will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore. Eugene completed his earthly journey on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Longview.
Eugene was born on January 7, 1933, in Anton, Texas to Mittie Reynolds and E.J. Posey. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1950. After graduating high school Eugene joined the United States Army. He bravely served his country for four years. He was stationed in Osan South Korea at K55 Osan Air Base as a member of the 398th AAA Battalion. He married the love of his life Deanna Thompson on May 30, 1964. They shared countless joyful memories together and fifty-nine years of marriage. Eugene retired from Eastman in 1990 after thirty-six years of employment as a welder. His hobbies included golfing, watching the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family. Eugene was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Deanna Thompson Posey of White Oak, children Alan Collins and wife Katie of Texas City, Lonnie Collins and wife Karen of Baytown, Texas, Ken “Kipper” Posey and wife Shanay of Arlington, Texas, Joyce Posey Sandoval of White Oak, sister Wanda Posey Garrett of Dallas, Texas, grandchildren Jordon, Sara, Reece, Gabe and many other grandchildren.
Eugene was proceeded in death by his parents, and son Perry Collins.
