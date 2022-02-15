Eular Faye Wood
LONGVIEW — Eular Faye Wood of Longview, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 10, 2022.
She was born February 23, 1938 in Athens, Louisiana and graduated from Athens High School in 1958. She was a faithful member of Mobberly Baptist Church for 54 years where she served in the nursery for 12.
She is preceded in death by her parents James Edgar and Mary Lizzie Austin, and brother Billy Jean Austin all of Athens, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Wayland Wood, a son Todd Wood of Plano, TX; Son and daughter-in-law Andy and Stephanie Wood both of Longview, TX; The pride of her life, her only granddaughter, Savannah Wood of Longview, TX; Her brother, James Albert Austin and wife Martha; Her sister, Betty Beatrice Shepherd and husband C.B., all of Athen, LA.
Visitation for Faye will be held at Rader Funeral Home Wednesday, February 16th from 9am - 10am with chapel service to follow at 10am. Graveside services to be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, weather permitting. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
