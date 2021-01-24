Eva Elizabeth Hall Brown
LONGVIEW — Eva Elizabeth Hall Brown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, early Monday morning January 11, 2021. She was born in Lamar County to Charles Walter Hall and Florence Ethel Caviness Hall on April 6, 1917. She died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103 of natural causes.
At the age of 19 Eva and William Edward Brown met. It was love at first sight. They were married for 68 years before he passed away in 2004. They had five children, Patsy Rhodes husband Robert (deceased), Eddy Brown (deceased), Sue Hill husband Monty (deceased), Bill Brown wife Vicki, and Judy Corbitt husband Don.
During her lifetime Eva did many things, but most of all she took care of family and loved her Lord. She was a professional seamstress. She sewed for many people as well as her family. She made wedding dresses for her girls and much more. She was a member of East Mountain Baptist Church and former member of Macedonia Baptist Church for many years.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister, Billie Engel of Ohio who is 99 years of age, three daughters, one daughter-in-love, one son, one son-in-love, 22 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. We also want to thank Susan Cain for all the love and kindness she gave our mother the last years of her life. Susan has become like family to us. Also, the staff at Summer Meadows, Amy, Tracy, Lisa, Heather, Lynae, Tanna, Angela, Sharon, too many to be able to name them all. God Bless You. Due to current conditions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers
- Longview woman charged after child tests positive for PCP
- Fourth lawsuit against Longview doctor claims he sought 'vulnerable' child patients
- Two people, including Longview man, die in crash near Henderson
- Longview man gets federal prison sentence for trafficking in anabolic steroids
- 'Not a peaceful protest': Documents detail charges against East Texans accused of taking part in Capitol riot
- Former Marshall ISD superintendent faces felony theft charges
- Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution
- Gift of life: Gregg County sheriff's deputy to receive kidney from White Oak woman
- Longview salon and spa diversifies to survive shutdown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.