LONGVIEW — Eva Jamieson Mock, 91, was born February 4, 1931, in Graham, Oklahoma and passed away in Longview, Texas on July 5, 2022.
Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, July 11 from 6-8 PM. The Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Rev. Greg Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Park.
A full obituary and memorial guestbook are available online at www.raderfh.com.
