Evalee Fikes Hervey

She was a lifelong member of Hawley Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served on the evangelism, worship and pastor parish relations committees. She was a member of the chancel choir for approximately 60 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and received a lifetime membership for her service. She was a wonderful cook, as were all her sisters. They were known to have had several ‘discussions’ as to whom was the best. She loved sports, especially watching and attending Arkansas Razorback football games. She and Mr. Hervey attended all games (even out of state) in their motorhome. She also loved watching the Texas Rangers baseball games on TV. Her family and friends knew not to call her when the Razorbacks or Rangers were playing. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor and ability to make friends everywhere she went. She never met a stranger. But most of all, she will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She has left her family and friends with priceless memories of joy and laughter and will always be in our thoughts and in our hearts. Her family is eternally grateful for the many years we were able to share with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and sisters-in-law; Roy Fikes (Catherine), Ralph Fikes (Lorene), Arthur Fikes (Tommie), Conley Fikes (Berta) and J.N. Fikes, Jr.; six sisters and brothers-in-law; Ava Smith (Maurice), Ara Ashcraft (Kirby), Mattie Mae Riggs (Claude), Nell West (Woodrow), Dean Browning (Arthur), and Jessie Lee Fikes, and her loving husband, Thomas, whom, after 57 years of marriage, was called to Heaven to wait for her in 2008.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Linda Witherspoon and her husband Craig of Longview, TX; son, Tom Hervey and his wife Carla of Waco, TX; grandchildren, Eric Edge of Phoenix, AZ; Samantha Neal and her husband, Jeff of Dallas, TX; Monica Witherspoon of Ft. Worth, TX; Cole Masters and his wife Audrey of Houston, TX, Max Johnson of Ann Arbor, MI; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ainsley Neal of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law Margie Fikes; and a number of cherished nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Hawley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1575 Ridgway Rd., Pine Bluff, AR 71603; First United Methodist Church of Hallsville, TX, P. O. Box 365, Hallsville, TX 75650; or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartsway Hospice for their kindness and wonderful care.
