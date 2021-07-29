Evaleen Carol Landers
HALLSVILLE Evaleen Carol Landers, a loving mom to everyone she met, passed away on July 23rd, 2021 at age 57.
Evaleen cared for everyone she met, becoming a second mom to many. She was a determined woman, never letting an obstacle get in her way. During her life she started her own business, helped teach others, and encouraged those she cared for to always make good choices.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 5 PM on July 30th, 2021 at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church in Hallsville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Liver Foundation in Evaleen's name.
Evaleen was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and James Landers, and sister Wanda Brevard. Evaleen is survived by her son Geoffrey Cormier and wife Jamie Chilton, by son Travis Cormier and wife Miryea Ayala, by niece Tiffany Hargett and husband Tony Hargett, and by numerous cherished family members and close friends.
