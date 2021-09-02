Evelyn Adeline Hanson
GILMER — Evelyn Adeline Hanson, age 84, of Gilmer, Texas passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Evelyn was born July 16, 1937, in Waseca, Minnesota.
After completing high school at the age of 16, she entered nursing school to become a registered nurse. She married Paul Hanson on July 3, 1964 and they raised their family on a small farm outside of Ellendale, Minnesota. In 1996, upon Paul’s retirement from Federated Insurance and with both boys having attended LeTourneau University, they moved to Longview, Texas.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Paul Hanson; son, Greg Hanson and wife Cheryl and their children Emma and Avery; son, Gary Hanson and wife Anna and their children Camille and Adam; three sisters; and one brother.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at East Mountain Baptist Church, 315 E Mountain Road, Gilmer, TX 75645, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Hanson family.
