Evelyn Ann Stanley
LONGVIEW —
Evelyn Ann Stanley
Our Precious and Dear Mom
Ann, Mom, Mimi - you will be missed. Our hearts have a spot that only you possess.
Ann Stanley peacefully passed on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Ann was born on November 29, 1939, in Dallas, Texas.
Her parents were Evelyn Katherine and Alvin Johannes Gau.
She graduated from Highland Park High School and attended college at Ole Miss.
Ann survived her husband, Gene Stanley. A marriage of 64 years.
Ann is survived by her children,
Daughter - Staci Aldredge and her husband Tim, and their children, Tessa, Hannah, Zach and Kacy.
Son- Eric Stanley, his wife Debby and their son Jacob.
Ann is also survived by her sister, Dory - Darlene Branum and her children, who loved her as their Auntie.
Daughter - Devan Branum,
Son - Andrew Branum and his wife Sarah and children, Henry, George, Peter, and Anna.
Son - Grant Branum, his wife Stephanie and their children Hudson and Ezra.
Ann enjoyed people and was a joyful and loving person to all she encountered. She was happy to answer to any of her names, but truly lit up when called by any of her grands. Mimi was her most prized name.
We love you dearly and pray that you will paint beautiful pictures while gleaning the wonderous sites in Heaven, enjoy dancing, chocolate, and of course as you always have - giving smiles and hugs to all.
