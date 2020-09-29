Evelyn Dailey Johnson Nehls Ellison

Evelyn was born August 20, 1917 in Kelsey, Texas, to Kirby and Bethany Head Dailey. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Gilmer and the Dorcas Sunday School Class. Evelyn was a strong and tenacious woman as well as being a caring and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her Lord and family. She enjoyed being outside gardening and caring for her flowers. Some of her favorite activities were bird watching, cooking, crocheting, quilting, and doing ceramics. She especially loved to attend sporting events to watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She made friends easily and was a caring neighbor and friend.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children and their spouses, Douglas (Mary Beth) Johnson, Annette (Pete) Herrmann, Sandy (Darrel) Wilson, Dianne (Jim) Dismukes, and Brenda (Randy) Duke; her grandchildren, Todd Johnson, Russell Johnson, Stacy Felipe, Darrellene Lindsey, Terri Jones, Chris Bedard, Tony Bedard, Kelli Sommers, Brandon Duke, Britt Duke, and Bryce Duke; and her two sisters, Pat Williams and Ruth Freeman. She is also survived by thirty great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Bethany Dailey, her husband and father of her children Raymond C. Johnson, and husbands J. B. Nehls and Johnnie Ellison. She is also preceded in death by her son Paul G. Johnson and grandson Eddie Herrmann. Sisters preceding her in death are Elvis Earp, Deeny Dailey, Miriam (Tot) Jones, Maureen Martin, Faye Pritchett and her brother Cecil Dailey.
The pallbearers are Todd Johnson, Russell Johnson, Chris Bedard, Tony Bedard, Brandon Duke, Britt Duke, and Bryce Duke. Honorary pallbearers are James Johnson and Todd Parish.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers Daisy and Rev. Carl Cox of Serenity Place, Big Sandy, Texas and Heartsway Hospice of Longview.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Gilmer, Texas.
The family requests that face masks be worn to the service and visitation.
