Evelyn Huey White
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Evelyn White, 93, of Longview will be at 2:30 pm Monday, January 2, 2023 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, with Dr. Robert Cupp officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Monday, January 2, 2023, at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road. Entombment will follow the service in Lakeview Mausoleum. Mrs. White died Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, at her residence.
Evelyn was born November 7, 1929, in Choudrant, Louisiana, to Mason and Nettie Huey. She was the eldest sister of six and loved telling stories of her school days and farm life with her brothers and sisters. Evelyn married Glen White on January 27, 1946, when he returned from service in the Pacific as a US Marine in WWII. When Glen was hired at SWEPCO in 1951, the couple moved to Texas and settled in Longview. Always willing to open her home to others, she enjoyed hosting weekly coffee dates for the SWEPCO wives as she raised her three children. Glen and Evelyn were active members at Valley View and later Oakland Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Mrs. White loved her Sunday School friends, hosting them in her home for over 40 years.
Throughout their 62 year marriage, you could find Evelyn and Glen at any event their children and grandchildren were a part of. They spent many hours at baseball fields, football games, piano and dance recitals. Evelyn loved traveling with Glen and they enjoyed many adventures together such as tent camping at the Grand Canyon when her children were young, and later cruising around Alaska to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary. She was most happy when surrounded by her family and felt blessed to see her great-grandchildren grow up.
Evelyn leaves behind her sister, Martha Faye Youngblood, her sister-in-law, Shirley Huey; three children and their spouses; Gloria and Ed Gilmore of Longview, Bob and Jean White of Texarkana, and Carolyn and Robert Cupp of Rogers, Arkansas; six grandchildren and their spouses, Ginger Pippen of Tyler, Mandy and Mike Alexander of Grapevine, Gavin and Leslie Gilmore of Longview, Jenny Narens of Texarkana, Chris and Wendi Cupp of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Mindi Cupp of Rogers, Arkansas; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A memorial guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
