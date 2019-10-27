Evelyn Joye Grubbs

Joye was born December 3, 1925 in Rosewood, Upshur County, Texas to Lucius Lamar and Myrtle (Lindsey) Hamberlin. She was preceded in death by her husband and companion of 77 years, William Edward Grubbs, her parents, brother, Otis Lamar, and sisters, Retha Vaughn Rowley, Lela Ovena Hamberlin, and Effie Fayrene Hardman Bonebrake.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership capacities. She also served as a temple worker in the Dallas Texas Temple. She worked as a beautician for many years in a salon and in her home. She loved to dance, listen to country western music, garden, sew, quilt, paint, care for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had a great love for family and offered service to all within her reach. Due to declining health, she and her husband relocated from Longview, Texas to her daughter’s home in Spokane, Washington in 2018.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1700 Blueridge Parkway, Longview, Texas under the direction of McWhorter Funeral Home. A family visitation will be held between 9:45 and 10:45am, Monday, October 28, 2019, with funeral service commencing at 11:00. Following the service, interment will be at the Kelsey Cemetery located in Kelsey, Texas. Dedication of the grave will be offered by James Plaster, a son-in-law.
Please visit Joye’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
