Evelyn Louise Mitchell Camp
ORE CITY — Ms. Evelyn Louise Mitchell Camp, age 97, of Ore City, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home. She was born in Gladewater on January 2, 1923, to the late William “Bill” Mitchell and Emma Vice Mitchell. After finishing high school, Evelyn served the War effort at home, working as a welder at a factory in Waco. She later attained her LVN license and worked the graveyard shift at Good Shepherd Hospital for 17 years. She loved Ore City and volunteered her time and energy to various civic and community events. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Ore City, the Garden Club, The Oasis Club, and Upshur County Friends of the Library. Evelyn loved the outdoors and enjoyed growing flowers, bird watching, sewing, handicrafts, and baking. She is preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Nolan Buford Camp; infant son, Nolan Lloyd Camp; brothers, Bill Mitchell, Jackie “ Shorty” Mitchell, Beau Mitchell, and Lloyd Mitchell. She is survived by her sons, Bruce Camp of Ore City, Richard Camp and wife Mary Alice of Arlington; sister, Fern Arterburn of Justin; four grandchildren, Brian Camp and wife Susan, Shane Camp and wife Kimberly, Alicia Crates and husband Gordon, Rick Camp, and wife Diane; five great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Oney and husband Cevin, Ashley Casey and husband Chris, Brandi Surratt and husband Cody, Caitlyn Camp, Trace Camp; three great-great-grandchildren, Cyle Oney, Hagen Surratt, Harrison Surratt; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer; a service to celebrate Evelyn’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Ore City, Trace Camp, and Keith Arterburn officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Creek Cemetery in Diana, with Brian Camp, Shane Camp, Rick Camp, Chris Casey, Cevin Oney, and Cody Surratt serving as pallbearers.
