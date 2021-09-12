Evelyn Louise Pool
GILMER — Funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Louise Pool, 73, of Gilmer, Texas is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Monday, September 13, in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Simmons officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. A private interment at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer will take place following the service. Mrs. Pool was born January 25, 1948, in Sondheimer, Louisiana to Willie “Top” Opal Gist and Juanita Evelyn Ashlock Gist and passed away September 8, 2021 in Longview. She married Jack Pool on May 2, 1975 and they were married for 46 years. Evelyn worked as an office manager at Tom Stone CPA for many years. She will be greatly missed by the many friends and family members she leaves behind. Mrs. Pool is survived by her husband, Jack Pool; son, Scott Pool (Teresa); daughters, Jacqueline Woodfin (Drew) and Leslie Amos (Gordon); brother, Tun Chester Gist (Rocky); sisters, JoAnne Greer and Connie LeDoux; grandchildren, Alicia Michels, Joshua Pool, Steven Pool, Jake Jones, Londyn Bull, Davis Bull, Grant Bull, Zander Woodfin, Jayce Amos, and Aaron Amos; and great grandchildren, Ashton Michels, Gracie Michels, Garrett Michels, Lila Pool, Owen Pool, Henry Pool, Scarlott Pool, and Madeline Pool; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Brenda Breaux. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214; or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.