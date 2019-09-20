Evelyn Mae Gor

Memorial services will be 11 am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 5 - 7 pm at the Rader Funeral Home Chapel. Private family burial will be at Rosewood Park.
Evelyn was born on January 7, 1950, in Houston, Texas. Growing up among a large family, she often helped look after her younger siblings and worked at the family grocery store. She graduated from Jesse H. Jones High School and continued her education at University of Houston. It was during those years that she met the love of her life, Henry Gor, and they married on July 30, 1972 at Willow Meadow Baptist Church in Houston. Evelyn enjoyed sharing her passion of learning and her patience and love for children as an elementary school teacher in HISD and then in Galveston ISD at Parker Elementary School. After the birth of their two sons, Evelyn and Henry then moved to Longview in 1979 and have been involved in the community ever since.
With a servant’s heart, Evelyn held many PTA leadership positions throughout her children’s schooling and was also a Sunday school teacher for several years at First Baptist Church of Longview. She was an active Board member of Because I Care and of The Junior League of Longview, and she served on the Women’s Advisory Board of Longview Regional Hospital, as well as on the Parent Advisory Board of LeTourneau University. It was her desire to find meaningful ways to use her time, talent and resources to serve others. In 2008, Evelyn was honored to be selected and recognized as one of the first Stars Over Longview. But her community involvement didn’t stop there. Those who have been blessed to know Evelyn know she embraced time with family and friends and she loved celebrating momentous occasions with them. Her life revolved around her faith, family and friendships. Her thoughtful disposition and nurturing nature lent itself naturally to opening up her home and hosting numerous wedding showers, baby showers and parties over the years. She will be remembered for her generosity, her kindness, her hospitality and her compassion. To her family, she leaves a legacy of love, of leadership, of strength and of grace.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Henry Gor of Longview; son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and Miranda Gor of Pearland, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Troy and Kirby Gor of Brenham, TX; and daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and John Rice of Kingwood, TX. She is also survived by her six grandchildren (and one on the way) who love her dearly and whom she deeply adored, Marian Gor, Marguerite Gor, John Henry Rice, Morgan Rice, Olivia Gor and Natalie Gor; her 4 siblings and their spouses, Mamie & Ronald Lew of Los Angeles, CA; Steven and Suzanne Gee of Houston, TX; Alvin and Janice Gee of Houston, TX; and Wesley and Helen Gee of Stafford, TX; her mother, Nora Gee; and 11 nieces and nephews and their spouses. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Y. Parker Gee.
The family cannot express enough how appreciative they are of the continual prayers and the outpouring of love and support many of you have provided. Thank you to friends, Evelyn’s Sunday school group, Bible study group, Bunko group, Rendezvous, coffee group, her oncologist - Larry Frase, HeartsWay Hospice, her caretaker - Aaliyah Jones, and a special thanks to Jane Guillory, Millicent Stafford and Diane Smith for their countless hours of care and encouragement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Longview, Texas, to The Henry & Evelyn Gor Endowed Scholarship Fund at Baylor University or to the charity of your choice in memory of Evelyn.
First Baptist Church 209 E. South St., Longview, TX 75601; Baylor University One Bear Place #97050 - 478SDSW
Waco, TX 76798-7050
