Evelyn Scott
LONGVIEW — Evelyn V. Scott passed away on the morning of September 29, 2021 in Longview, Texas. She was born on April 24, 1954 to parents Albert and Julia Vallejo Santos.
On February 14, 2000 Evelyn married her beloved husband Jim Scott. Together, Evelyn and Jim would create wonderful memories for their daughters and grandchildren. Her laughter, kindness and the love she had for her family will forever be cherished.
Returning to her Catholic faith Evelyn joined St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. There she would help serve lunch to those in need and volunteer wherever she was needed. On July 1, 2021 Evelyn married Jim in the Catholic faith.
Evelyn is survived by her husband Jim Scott. Daughters: Tracie Vaught and her Husband Michael of Chillicothe, Missouri; Laurie Flournoy and her husband Joseph of Kyle, Texas. Grandchildren: Michael Vaught, Madelin Vaught, Paul Vaught, Briauna Lamp and Elijah Flournoy. Great-granddaughter Macie Vaught and Great-Grandson Maxwell Vaught. Brothers and Sisters: Juanita McCoy and husband Roger; Albert Santos and wife Jackie; Ernest Santos; Shirley Cothren and husband Bill; Kenny Santos and wife Brenda. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Julia Santos, and grandson Micah Elmore.
A visitation for Evelyn will be at Rader Funeral Home on Wednesday October 13, 2021 between 6 and 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Thursday October 14, 2021 at 5 p.m.
