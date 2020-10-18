Faith Marie Knowlton
HARLETON — Faith Marie Knowlton, 78, passed away on October 10, 2020, in Bastrop, Texas.
Faith Marie was born to Gil and Mary Lawson on February 4, 1942, at the Bremerton Naval Base in Washington State. As a child, she lived on numerous naval bases with her family and eventually met her high school sweetheart, Greg Knowlton, in Easton, Massachusetts.
Faith Marie and Greg married in 1959 in Florida. They lived in Florida and California before eventually settling in Harleton, Texas. They remained in Harleton from 1975 to 2018, where they started and ran a successful business. Faith Marie was known in Harleton for being a friendly face in the hardware store and for her daily walks through town. She and Greg spent many years traveling and experiencing new adventures. Recently, Faith Marie and Greg moved to Lexington, Texas, where their son and daughter-in-law reside.
Faith Marie is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Greg Knowlton; son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Tonya Knowlton; son, Scott, and daughter-in-law, Terry Knowlton; grandchildren, Kariann Knowlton, Kristy Knowlton, Amanda Shipp, Gregory Knowlton, Kaylee Henson, and Breeanna Knowlton; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Barry Jo Lawson, Kevin Lawson, and Bill Lawson; and sister, Kathleen Coder. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Eric Knowlton.
Faith Marie requested no public service, but the family welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this time.
