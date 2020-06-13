Fannie Mae Gober
LONGVIEW — On June 10, 2020 Fannie Mae Eve Gober was called to be with her Lord.
She was born April 16, 1924 and was 96 at the time of her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Alvin C. Gober Jr. Her brothers Clarence Eve, Earnest Eve, Charlie Eve and Sisters Anita Kurtz and Lucy Ballenger.
Mae’s entire life was devoted to taking care of children and she touched the lives of many of them from all over the country. No matter where she was at she was always known as Momma Mae.
She is survived by her brother William Harold Eve; daughter Barbara Mae Gober; son Harold Glen Gober; granddaughter April Dawn Anderson, grandson Staff Sargent R. Wheeler AF; granddaughters Vonda Gunn, Stacey De La Torre; great grandsons Mitchel Dean Pinson, Alec Gunn, Collin Gunn, Nickolas Gunn, and Shawn Gunn; great granddaughter Gracelyn Love Gunn. Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 p.m.
