Fay I Anderson

Fay was born on June 4, 1929 in Tampico, Illinois to Garnet and Doris Howland Price. She went to be with her husband Don on Sunday November 15, 2020.
Fay worked as a legal secretary for various law enforcement, attorney and district attorney’s offices.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Donald R. Anderson, her parents, sister Josephine Coers and one great grandson Dylan Anderson.
She is survived by her sister Joan Walton, brother Jim Price, a daughter Joyce West and husband Tom, son Edward Anderson and wife Earline, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Heart to Heart Hospice in Longview Texas in her honor.
