Faye Alvey May
LONGVIEW — Faye Alvey May, 93, was born October 26, 1928, in Graham, Texas to Ocie Cloyd Alvey and Della Mae Alvey. She went into the arms of Jesus, NOV. 3rd, 2021, in her daughter’s home with her family at her bedside.
Faye graduated from Gladewater High School in 1946 where she was an excellent student. After High School, she worked as a bookkeeper until she retired at the age of 50. The word “honorable” in the dictionary should have her name as the definition. Everything she did was as close to perfection as possible. Her home was spotless and so comfortable, her yard and flowers were gorgeous (she always did it herself), her cooking was “to die for” and her love for her family was so deep. She wanted to feed everyone who visited her home and give all their dogs treats while they were there and to take with them. Boston Terriers and any big dog were her passion. She would always feed any stray dog or cat that found its way to her home. Faye had an incredible work ethic, always believing if it was worth doing, it was worth doing right. Her pride and joy was her only child, Connie, and her only grandchild, Brook Hamrick. Faye went to many school events to hear her daughter play clarinet, or to watch her twirl in high school and in college. When her daughter became a band director, Faye went to as many performances as possible. When her granddaughter, Brook Hamrick was born, Faye and her husband were elated and were a major force in Brook’s life. She was such an incredible role model for her daughter and granddaughter.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, Wilton May; an infant sister, Claude Evaline; her older sister, Ruby Lois Settle; brother-in-law, Melvin Pitts; nephew, Harold Wayne Yandell; and a step-grandson, Jeff David Modisette. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Connie Lingle-Modisette and son-in-law, Joe David Modisette; her granddaughter, Brook Hamrick; her sister, Della Ruth Pitts; and her brother, Jim Alvey and wife, June. Also, nephews, Mackey Pitts; Michael Pitts and wife, Chris; niece, Renee Greenwood and husband, Raymond; grand-niece Michealan Pitts; grand-nephew Mathew Pitts and his wife; step-grandsons, Rhett Modisette, Randon Modisette and wife, Emily. A private Graveside service will be held at Rosewood Park in Longview, Texas with Pastor Roger Hoffpowier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Assembly of God church in Kilgore, Texas in Faye May’s name. Arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website.
