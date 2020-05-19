Faye Carter
LONGVIEW — Faye Carter of Longview, Texas passed away on May 13th, 2020. She was born October 15th, 1932 in Pelican, Louisiana. She grew up in the East Texas area and graduated from Union Grove High School in 1950. She has worked for Louis Morgan Drug for over 50 years. She was generous with her home, her time, and her love. She rarely met a stranger and made many lifelong friends through contact with her customers at Louis Morgan. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lois and Jack Johnston; sisters, Thomasine Winkle and Beth Hagen; brother, Bo Johnston; and sister-in-law, Billie Johnston.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Naabeth and David Metcalf; her granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Robyn and Shun Taylor; her beloved great-grandchildren, Tiana, Kyra, and Shuniya Taylor; her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Marilyn Johnston; sister-in-law, Janice Johnston; many nieces and nephews; and friends, co-workers, and customers, especially Mike and Kathy Holbert who have shown their love and kindness throughout these many years.
We will gather to celebrate her life and share special memories on Wednesday, May 20th at Lakeview Memorial Gardens from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. We welcome all that want to attend, but, we ask that you honor the health and safety of all by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
