DIANA — Faye McIntosh Ormes, at the age of 98, was called home to Heaven to be with God on October 22, 2020. She was born on her parent’s farm in the northwest corner of Harrison County on January 16, 1922. She lived most of her life in East Texas near Smyrna. First on her parent’s farm and then on her husband’s farm. The one exception was during World War II while her husband served in the Pacific Theater.
Faye was a loving and caring person who always put others before herself. She was truly loved by all who knew her. She was an active member of the Loan Oak Baptist Church at Lake O’ The Pines from 1954 until her death. She was also an active member of the Eastern Star for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Oscar and Alice McIntosh; her husband, Hubert Clarence Ormes, sister, Roberta Kizer, brothers; William Marshall, Clarence Allen, Archie Ray, Buford Neil McIntosh.
She is survived by two sons; Donald Ormes and wife Naomia, Neil Ormes, sister, Mozelle Ormes, grandchildren; Shawn Ormes and wife Amy, Shanna Hatcher and husband Ray, Lisa Ormes, Shelia McFadden, Stephanie Eich and husband Chris, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews as well as a large number of friends.
Visitation will be 6-8PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Graveside service will be held 2PM, October 25, 2020 under the pavilion at Smyrna Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Garry Ormes, Caleb Ormes, Hayden Satterwhite, Harrison Ormes, Shawn Ormes, and Shane Wright.
