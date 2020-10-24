Faye McIntosh Ormes

Faye was a loving and caring person who always put others before herself. She was truly loved by all who knew her. She was an active member of the Loan Oak Baptist Church at Lake O’ The Pines from 1954 until her death. She was also an active member of the Eastern Star for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Oscar and Alice McIntosh; her husband, Hubert Clarence Ormes, sister, Roberta Kizer, brothers; William Marshall, Clarence Allen, Archie Ray, Buford Neil McIntosh.
She is survived by two sons; Donald Ormes and wife Naomia, Neil Ormes, sister, Mozelle Ormes, grandchildren; Shawn Ormes and wife Amy, Shanna Hatcher and husband Ray, Lisa Ormes, Shelia McFadden, Stephanie Eich and husband Chris, eleven great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews as well as a large number of friends.
Visitation will be 6-8PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Graveside service will be held 2PM, October 25, 2020 under the pavilion at Smyrna Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Garry Ormes, Caleb Ormes, Hayden Satterwhite, Harrison Ormes, Shawn Ormes, and Shane Wright.
Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.