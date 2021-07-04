Felipa Macias
LONGVIEW — Felipa Cecilia Macias was born in Longview, Texas to the late Brigido Macias and Natividad Granado. She graduated from Longview High School and then went on to the University of Dallas where she became a Registered Nurse.
She began her career as a nurse at St. Paul Hospital of Dallas working alongside her four sisters. She completed her career as a nurse over 30 years later at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. In her later years she worked at Walmart in Longview.
Felipa’s greatest love were her children, Mark and Lea. She devoted whatever time and energy she had to them.
She enjoyed watching sports, especially football, basketball, and track and field. She had impeccable fashion sense, and she loved listening to music, especially her favorite musician Neil Diamond.
She loved the Catholic church and saying her daily prayers. You could always find her saying something wise or profound or repeating a phrase of poetry.
She will be greatly missed.
Felipa is survived by her children, Lea Langford and Mark Langford; siblings, Fran Hanson, Mary Macias, Jessie Chitsey, Bridget Koury, Godfrey Macias, and Joe Macias, and many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30p.m in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home with a visitation to follow. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Longview, Texas with Father Jose Luis officiating.
