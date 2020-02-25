Felix Eugene Hammontree

Felix was born on February 7, 1939 to Sarah Helen and Felix Hammontree. He graduated from Leverett’s Chapel High School in 1957, after which he attended Kilgore College and joined the Air Force. Felix was employed in the oil and gas industry, running his company Petrochemical Inspection and Expediting Company for many years in the Houston area. He moved back to Longview several years ago and, most recently was employed by East Texas Weld Fab of White Oak.
In his personal life, Felix was a very generous and loving son and brother. He was always willing to help his family and others even when they didn’t ask for the help. He had a great personality and sense of humor, which garnered him many devoted friends over his lifetime. Felix was also an avid sports fan. He was a standout athlete at Leverett’s Chapel in football, basketball, and baseball, and supported the athletic programs at L.C. with donations. Some of our fondest memories of him most recently is watching tennis and golf tournaments with him, which he loved so much. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Felix is survived by his sister Debbie Williams and husband Tim of Longview; brothers Randy Hammontree of Overton, Rickey Hammontree and wife Patti of Overton; nephews Josh Hammontree of Kilgore, Tyler Hammontree of Kilgore, Hunter Hammontree of Tyler, Joel Hammontree of Overton, Jason Hogg of Murphy, Justin Hogg of Longview, and Zach Williams of Belton; nieces Lindsay Williams of Longview and Jordyn Hammontree of Tyler; and numerous great nephews and nieces.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
