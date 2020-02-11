Fire Chief Jim White

Fred James White, Jr. passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at the age of 74. He was born on March 27, 1945 in Gilmer, Texas to Fred James White, Sr. and Bernice Knight White. He graduated from Gilmer High School in 1963. He attended school for 2 years at Kilgore College, earned his Bachelor of Industrial Arts and Education from East Texas State University in 1968. He attended Texas A&M University and University of Texas at Tyler to work toward his Masters in Education. He began his coaching career in Tallulah, Louisiana at McCall Junior High coaching football and track while teaching industrial arts in 1968. In 1972, he took his teaching and coaching talents to West Rusk High School in New London, Texas. This is where he would spend the following 37 years of his career until his retirement in 2009. During his time at West Rusk, he coached football, track, and golf while teaching industrial arts, drafting, and computer technology and education.
Jim joined the Gilmer Fire Department in 1961 when he was 16 years old. He went on to join the Overton Fire Department in 1972. For the Overton Fire Department, he served as Rescue Squad Leader, Assistant Chief, Fire Marshall, President, and Chief. He also had affiliation with Texas Eastman Fire School as Instructor, Lead Instructor, Assistant Field Coordinator, and Head of Registration. He was involved with the Texas A&M Fire School for 40 years as Rescue Instructor, Ropes and Knots, Instructor of Project A, Assistant Instructor over Rescue Projects, Head of Rescue, and a Group Supervisor. He served as Executive Board Parliamentarian, Assistant Secretary, and Secretary on the Northeast Texas Firemen Association.
Jim built his beautiful family after marrying the love of his life, Judy Carolyn Ward on August 17, 1968. The two were married for 40 years before Judy’s passing. They had 3 children and 5 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, mother and father, mother and father-in-law Edith Ward and Arleigh Ward; brother Grant White, Sr. and sister-in-law Margo White; and brother-in-law Billy Joe Young. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Michelle White Williams and husband, Michael Paul and Becky White Harman and husband, Chris; son, Fred James (Trey) White III, and wife, Aubrey; sister, Kimlyn White Young; grandchildren, Michael Zane Williams, Emberlie Carolyne Harman, Avalie Cherylene Harman, Wesley Noble White and Knighton Sarge Harman; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Keith, Shawn Snider, Dallas Renfrow, Mike Fennell, Bill Gardner, Henry Perry, Lynn Bizzell, Larry McRae, Mickey Hamilton, Joe Zalman, and TJ Lewis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Overton Fire Department, Tom Ansley, Billie Don Davis, Vic Einspahr, Bob Looney, Robert Moore, Keith Russell, Rayford Gibson, Richard Van Winkle, and Greg Wall.
