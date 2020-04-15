Flor Estela Mancha

Estela is survived by her son Jesus Mancha and wife Marisol Mancha of Longview, Texas, daughter Nelda Mancha of Longview Texas, daughter Juana Campos and husband Mauricio Campos of Longview, Texas; daughter Rose McKenrick and husband James McKenrick of Katy, Texas; daughter Maria Rivera and husband Lorenzo Rivera of Arlington, Texas;12 Grandchildren: Joe Ramirez, Jaime Ramirez, Cristina Dalley, Richard Campos, Carina Garcia, Jessica Mancha, David Mancha, Daniel Mancha, Erik Rivera, Marissa Rivera, Ariana McKenrick, Alexa McKenrick, and 6 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ricardo ‘Lupe’ Mancha and her daughter Mirna Ramirez, both of Longview, and 3 siblings.
Estela was born on July 15, 1931 in a small ranch El Tecomate in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, to parents Juvencio Roel and Guadalupe De Leon. She began teaching at the age of 18 and graduated from the Escuela Normal Profesor Serafin Pena in 1956. She moved to the United States in 1957 where she was a stay at home mom for several years. Beginning in 1981, she worked with her husband to build a successful restaurant chain, Lupe’s Mexican Restaurant which they owned and operated for over 35 years.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday under the direction of Rader Funeral Home with Deacon Manuel Villalobos officiating. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
