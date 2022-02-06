Florene Whitwell
LONGVIEW — Florene Whitwell, aged 94, passed away on January 30, 2022. She is survived by her sons Dean Whitwell and Gary Whitwell (Delfina), and grandson Scott Whitwell and step-grandsons Matthew Smith, Casey Mims, and Demian Whitworth. She and her husband Louis were life Master duplicate bridge players and enjoyed the many friends they made traveling to bridge tournaments around the country. Florene was renowned for her sugar cookies. A private family service will be held at a later time. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
